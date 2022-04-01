Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Takes $221,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,014 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. 152,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,135,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.