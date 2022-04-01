Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $748.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 44,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

