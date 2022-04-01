Wedbush Weighs in on Regions Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Regions Financial by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,128 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Regions Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.