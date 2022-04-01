Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WEJO opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90.
Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
