Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEJO opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.