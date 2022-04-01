Wells Fargo & Company Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

