Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,389 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 4.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $44,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,912,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,284,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

