WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,416 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.