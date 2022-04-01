WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

