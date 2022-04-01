WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $109.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

