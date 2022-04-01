Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE WEA opened at $12.00 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
