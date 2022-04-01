Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE WEA opened at $12.00 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

