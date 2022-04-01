Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,252. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.