Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock Position Raised by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies accounts for 1.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $88,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $381,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. 968,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,035. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

