WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $70,195,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $60,546,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 241.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 430,260 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after acquiring an additional 319,866 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 260,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.53. The company had a trading volume of 529,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $232.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17,253.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. WEX’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

