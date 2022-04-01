Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $198.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have outperformed the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter 2021. It reported earnings beat for the 14th straight time in the fourth quarter. Results gained from strong customer demand and the execution of its cost-based pricing initiatives, which led to sales growth. The cost-based price increases executed in every region helped fully offset $1 billion and $500 million of raw material inflation in 2021 and fourth quarter, respectively. The company provided a robust view for 2022. However, raw material inflation, unfavorable currency, marketing investments and supply chain disruptions continued to weigh on margins in the fourth quarter. Management expects raw material inflation to hurt its business by $1-$1.25 billion in 2022, led by higher steel and resin costs.”

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

NYSE:WHR opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $172.63 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.