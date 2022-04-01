Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Whiting Petroleum's impending merger with Oasis Petroleum is expected to create a Williston Basin juggernaut with top-tier assets spanning over 972,000 net acres and daily output of 167,800 barrels of oil equivalent, improved cash flow generation and a substantial scale of operations. As a standalone, Whiting’s improving drilling efficiency has driven down cash costs and led to attractive cash flows. Post-bankruptcy, the company has come out with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. However, as a counter to these strengths, the company’s high oil price sensitivity exposes it to the commodity’s volatility, while a legal battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline casts a pall over Whiting Petroleum. Therefore, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on WLL. Cowen lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.88.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after buying an additional 625,355 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after buying an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

