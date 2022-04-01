Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $394.55 million, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $230,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,739,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,035,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 383,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

