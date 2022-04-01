Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Down 5.1%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.66 and last traded at $147.86. Approximately 13,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,470,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.81.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,030 shares of company stock worth $8,152,416 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.