Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.