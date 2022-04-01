Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 150.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.81 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

