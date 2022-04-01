Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 576,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,672,000 after buying an additional 41,645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,690,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,885. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.