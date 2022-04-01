Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WIT. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 489.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

