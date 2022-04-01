Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
WTT stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.99. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.
About Wireless Telecom Group
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
