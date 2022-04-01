Woodcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $172.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $172.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

