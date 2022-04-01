Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,382. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $82.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

