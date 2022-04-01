Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $53,000 in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after buying an additional 1,481,510 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 431,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,673,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 1,228,850 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

CPG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 114,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,449. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

