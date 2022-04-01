Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $2,947,920.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $6.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.86. 2,999,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.12 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.05.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.