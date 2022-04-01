Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FDNI traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.01. 4,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,917. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

