Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ternium by 1,516.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 385,696 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ternium by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,138 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,687,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ternium by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 193,069 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

NYSE TX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,030. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

