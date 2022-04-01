World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.12% of World Fuel Services worth $35,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 272,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 78,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 234.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

INT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. 291,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $36.96.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.