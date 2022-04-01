World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,080,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 335,864 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

