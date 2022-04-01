Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target Lowered to €49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €60.00 ($65.93) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Worldline in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Worldline from €78.00 ($85.71) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Worldline from €74.00 ($81.32) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. Worldline has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

