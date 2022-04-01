W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTI. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

WTI opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $546.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.63.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after buying an additional 1,604,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 848,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 587,155 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

