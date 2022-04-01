WW Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WWNG) Short Interest Update

WW Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WWNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 698,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WWNG opened at $0.00 on Friday. WW Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get WW Energy alerts:

WW Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW Energy, Inc (WWNG) is a subsidiary or partner of Diversified Oil and Gas or DVFI. DVFI acts as a larger holding company and houses operations and coordinates acquisitions and activities for both WWNG and TYEG. WWNG has access to services and technologies, rights to which are held by DVFI or parent company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.