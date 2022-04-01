WW Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WWNG) Short Interest Update

WW Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WWNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 698,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS:WWNG opened at $0.00 on Friday. WW Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
WW Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
