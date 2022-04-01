Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $0.74 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

