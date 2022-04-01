Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Lifted to Outperform Spec Overweight at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XBC. Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$333.87 million and a PE ratio of -14.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

