Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $193.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.00 million and the lowest is $182.28 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $87.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $889.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870.70 million to $915.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $985.21 million, with estimates ranging from $966.93 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.29. 550,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,419. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

