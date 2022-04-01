Xos, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:XOS)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSGet Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XOS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XOS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

XOS opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. XOS has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XOS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.