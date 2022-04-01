Xos, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XOS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XOS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

XOS opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. XOS has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XOS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

