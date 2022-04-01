XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $27.59

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.59, but opened at $30.00. XPeng shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 111,039 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 124,691 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

