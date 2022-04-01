XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $27.59

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.59, but opened at $30.00. XPeng shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 111,039 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 124,691 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
