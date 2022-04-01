Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT Raised to 465.00 at UBS Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from 430.00 to 465.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YARIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,729. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

