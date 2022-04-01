Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $499,970.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $499,970.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.67 or 0.07459426 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,826.52 or 0.99752203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046827 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.