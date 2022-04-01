Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Update

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $285,977,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

