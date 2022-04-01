Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Yum China stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

