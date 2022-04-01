Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.02. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 957,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,814. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

