Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Cognex reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $77.45. 6,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,856. Cognex has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $124,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $115,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after acquiring an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cognex by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

