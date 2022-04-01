Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) will post $4.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $20.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.01 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $22.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.59. 31,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
