Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exterran in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 390,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

About Exterran (Get Rating)

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.