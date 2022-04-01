Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.69 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $20.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

NYSE LNC traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

