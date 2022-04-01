Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Shares of PNR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. Pentair has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

