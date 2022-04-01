Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Postal Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

PSTL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. 1,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,265. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $319.57 million, a P/E ratio of 152.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

