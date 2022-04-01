Zacks: Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,488.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.32. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

